EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets higher as Brazil stocks, currency rebound

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazilian stocks and currency
rebounded on Friday, as the worst selloff in several years
triggered bargain-hunting amid a global pickup in investor
appetite for higher-yielding emerging market assets.
    The Brazilian real firmed 3.3 percent after
plummeting 8 percent a day earlier, the biggest percentage drop
since the currency was devalued in 1999.
    The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index jumped
2.5 percent, with shares that suffered heavily on Thursday,
including Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA and
Centrais Elétricas do Brasil SA, among the biggest
gainers.
    Brazilian markets tumbled after news reports said Brazil's
President Michel Temer had been caught on tape condoning bribes
to silence a key witness in Brazil's biggest-ever graft probe,
fueling calls for his removal from office.
    The uproar could derail his ambitious reform efforts, which
are seen by investors as key to curbing the rise in public debt
and lifting Brazil from its deepest recession on record.
    After the story broke late on Wednesday, Temer strongly
denied any wrongdoing and said he will not resign.
    The rebound in Brazilian assets also came on the heel of a
pickup in risk-appetite following sharp recent losses, as well
as rising commodity prices from copper to oil.
    Appetite for emerging market assets faded over the last week
as the probe into U.S. President Donald Trump's administration's
ties to Russia threatened his pledges of expansionist policies.
    The Mexican peso strengthened 0.9 percent after
touching a one-week low the day before, while the country's IPC
stock index advanced following three straight days of
losses.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1615 GMT:
 Stock indexes                    Latest        Daily  YTD pct
                                                  pct   change
                                               change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets                999.83     1.16    14.63
 MSCI LatAm                         2,541.18     3.26     5.14
 Brazil Bovespa                    63,110.80     2.46     4.79
 Mexico IPC                        49,122.82     1.66     7.62
 Chile IPSA                         4,822.48     0.99    16.17
 Chile IGPA                        24,213.97     0.92    16.78
 Argentina MerVal                  21,521.75     2.31    27.21
 Colombia IGBC                     10,769.65     1.23     6.33
 Venezuela IBC                     71,227.77     7.16   124.66
                                                              
 Currencies                           Latest    Daily  YTD pct
                                                  pct   change
                                               change  
 Brazil real                          3.2721     3.34    -0.70
 Mexico peso                         18.6700     0.93    11.11
 Chile peso                            670.2     0.72     0.07
 Colombia peso                      2,889.26     1.10     3.88
 Peru sol                              3.269     0.31     4.44
 Argentina peso (interbank)          15.8650     1.04     0.06
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             16.05     0.93     4.80
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)
