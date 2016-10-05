版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 06:10 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam shares rise on U.S. crude stock drop

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 Latin American stocks rose on
Wednesday after a surprising weekly drawdown in U.S. crude
stocks drove oil prices to their highest since June.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude
stockpiles fell nearly 3 million barrels for the week ended
Sept. 30, marking a fifth straight weekly drop.
    Currencies from oil-exporting economies also gained, with
the Colombian peso rising 1.61 percent after two days of
losses. Mexico's peso also rose 0.57 percent.
    Colombian voters rejected on Sunday a peace deal with
Marxist FARC rebels, hammering the currency. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index advanced more than
1.5 percent.
    Shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro
SA  rose ahead of a planned vote of a bill 
ending the requirement that it lead all new projects in the
country's Subsalt Polygon region.
        
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2130 GMT:
       
 Stock indexes                            daily %    YTD %
                                           change   change
                               Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets            915.26    -0.04    15.25
                                                   
 MSCI LatAm                      2437.95     0.68    33.24
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa                 60254.34     1.54    39.00
 Mexico IPC                     48141.42     0.48    12.02
 Chile IPSA                      4085.15     0.54    11.00
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                     20355.03      0.5    12.14
 Argentina MerVal               17070.65     1.16    46.21
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                   9901.54     0.55    15.84
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC                  13532.18      3.7    -7.24
            

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Alan Crosby)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐