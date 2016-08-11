EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico stocks hit new high as LatAm assets mostly rise

(Updates with latest prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Aug 11 Shares in Latin American companies rose on Thursday, as stock indexes in the United States and Europe raced higher, boosted by strong quarterly corporate earnings reports and forecasts for a tighter crude market. In Mexico, the benchmark IPC stock index set a new record high, closing up 1.14 percent, while the peso hit its highest against the U.S. dollar in almost six weeks. Mexico's peso closed at 18.1575 per dollar, up 1 percent relative to Wednesday's reference price. In Brazil, the currency slipped as the central bank took stronger action to weaken the currency, sidestepping gains in other Latin American markets. But the country's stock exchange advanced more than 2.4 percent on the back of the bullish sentiment abroad and strong earnings reports. Other Latin American stocks and currencies also advanced as strong U.S. jobs data kept alive optimism over global economic strength, adding fuel to a five-session-long rally. Key Latin American stock indexes at 2135 GMT: Stock indexes Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 907.60 0.51 14.29 MSCI LatAm 2,512.99 2.06 37.34 Brazil Bovespa 58,299.57 2.42 34.49 Mexico IPC 48,341.95 1.14 12.48 Chile IPSA 4,151.63 0.42 12.81 Chile IGPA 20,505.89 0.37 12.97 Argentina MerVal 15,313.85 -0.21 31.17 Colombia IGBC 9,763.44 0.39 14.23 Venezuela IBC 12,400.02 1.18 -15.00 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, additional reporting by Jean Luis Arce, editing by G Crosse)