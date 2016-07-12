EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies rise as stimulus hopes boost markets

(Updates prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, July 12 Latin American stocks and
currencies advanced on Tuesday as hopes of economic stimulus in
Japan and Britain sustained investor appetite for higher-risk
emerging market assets.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered a fresh fiscal
package by the end of this month in an effort to stimulate tepid
private consumption and investment.
Earlier on Tuesday, former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke told Abe the Bank of Japan still has tools available to
support the economy.
Traders also bet the Bank of England could take measures to
protect Britain's economy from the fallout of last month's
decision to leave the European Union following comments by
Governor Mark Carney.
Mexico's IPC index hit a record high of 46,432.7
points, rising 0.55 percent on a pickup in oil prices, and
helped by shares of Mexican conglomerate Alfa and
cement maker Cemex.
Cemex announced a 106 million euro ($117.25 million) loan
from the World Bank's private investment arm after the market
close.
Brazil's real strengthened about 0.36 percent even as
the central bank once again intervened to cushion the currency's
rally, while the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index
advanced 0.55 percent.
Shares of miner Vale SA jumped nearly 5 percent
while tracking an increase in prices of China-listed iron ore
contracts .IO62-CNI=SI.
Stocks of steelmakers Gerdau SA and Companhia
Siderúrgica Nacional also ranked among the biggest
gainers.
($1 = 0.9041 euros)
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier and Alexandra Alper; editing by G Crosse and Diane
Craft)