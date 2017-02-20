UPDATE 2-Mongolia bonds rally as $5.5 bln bailout rewards tenacious investors

(Adds investor comment, Moody's statement)
By Karin Strohecker and Umesh Desai
LONDON/HONG KONG Feb 20 Mongolian bonds rallied
on Monday after a $5.5 billion loan package agreed on the
weekend staved off default and rewarded investors who had hung
on despite signs of mounting stress.
Investors had been particularly concerned about a $580
million repayment due March 21 on a bond issued by state-run
Development Bank of Mongolia (DBM). The country's lawmakers had
appealed for donations from local businesses and citizens to
help the cash-strapped government pay creditors.
That bond, which the government hopes to soon swap for a new
one, rallied as much as 2 cents in price on Monday
. Issues maturing 2018, 2021 and 2022 rose 1.1
cent, 3.9 cents and 4.2 cents respectively,
,, according to Tradeweb data.
"I have been long Mongolia for a long time - this is very
good," said Shahzad Hasan, a portfolio manager for emerging
markets fixed income at Allianz Global Investors.
"This will invite foreign investment in the country,
especially in the mining sector, and it will improve confidence
of foreign investors in Mongolia, so it is all very positive and
very constructive."
Mongolia will meet this week with foreign investors to see
if it can swap the DBM bond for another state-guaranteed issue.
Depending on exchange offer terms, such as swap could be
classed as a default, Moody's warned on Monday, just days after
putting Mongolia on review for a ratings downgrade because of
the possibility of a DBM default. However, the bailout could
help Mongolia's credit profile, it added.
The loan agreement for the mineral-rich country includes
$440 million from the International Monetary Fund, $3 billion
from the World Bank and others, as well as a 15 billion-yuan
swap line extension from China.
RECOVERY
Mongolia was seen by many as a classic case of the "resource
curse". It enjoyed double-digit annual growth over 2011-2013,
but its boom went into reverse amid government over-spending and
falling commodity prices.
However, investors largely kept faith with its bonds,
betting either the IMF or China, the biggest buyer of Mongolian
coal and metals, would come to the rescue.
The country's mineral wealth was also a lure for longer-term
investors, especially as the Rio Tinto-led Oyu Tolgoi project
is expected to produce 560,000 tonnes of copper annually
from 2025.
"The IMF program, along with the broader bailout package ...
should go a long way towards restoring investor confidence in
the sovereign," analysts at Nomura told clients.
The IMF expects Mongolia's economic growth to accelerate to
around 8 percent by 2019, Nomura noted, compared with last
year's 1 percent, which was a seven-year low. Hard currency
reserves should almost quadruple from current levels to $3.8
billion, back to the boom days of 2012.
"Eight percent growth is quite strong - but it can happen if
the mining comes online and copper prices have rebounded," Hasan
said.
Economic stabilisation after the bailout should also pave
the way for further investments into Mongolia's mining sector.
"It brings clarity, which investors have been waiting for.
It is the bottom-out everyone has been waiting for," said Dale
Choi, an analyst with the Mongolia Metals and Mining, a research
firm in Ulaanbaatar.
