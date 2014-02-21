Emerging fund outflows ease, equities suffer 17th week of losses

UPDATE 2-Broadcaster CME's shares hit multi-year highs on strong quarter
* Expects debt costs to fall further (Adds company's 2017 outlook, comments on debt)
LONDON Feb 21 Outflows from emerging bond and equity funds eased slightly in the past week to just under $3 billion, though equity investors pulled out cash for a record 17th straight week, banks said on Friday, citing data from EPFR Global.
The Boston-based fund tracker, which releases data to clients late on Thursday, said that $1.56 billion had fled emerging equity funds in the week to Feb. 19.
This represented a smaller loss than the $5 billion average seen in the past three weeks but brings year-to-date losses to $23.4 billion, versus $15 billion for the whole of 2013 for funds tracked by EPFR.
The 17 lossmaking weeks have brought cumulative outflows in this period to $38 billion or 5 percent of assets under management, analysts at Morgan Stanley calculate. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) accounted for more than half the outflows.
The losses contrast with developed market equity funds which reported inflows of $14.5 billion in the past week.
Emerging bond funds meanwhile posted outflows of $1.25 billion, bringing total year-to-date losses to $9.26 billion. Last year's outflows amounted to $14 billion.
* Expects debt costs to fall further (Adds company's 2017 outlook, comments on debt)
April 26 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne told analysts on a conference call:
NEW YORK, April 26 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing a proposal for a pilot plan to test how lowering stock exchange fees would affect market quality and the behavior of market participants, a senior official at the regulator said on Wednesday.