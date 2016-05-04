PIMCO says buying emerging markets; likes rouble, Mexican peso

LONDON May 4 Asset manager PIMCO said on
Wednesday it was time to actively engage in emerging markets
again and highlighted the Russian rouble and Mexican peso as
examples of assets that offered potential gains.
PIMCO's head of asset allocation for EMEA, Geraldine
Sundstrom, said commodity prices appeared to be hitting a
bottom, Chinese growth was stabilising and the dollar was no
longer on an uptrend.
"The landscape in emerging markets has been steadily
improving over the last few months...With this in mind, we are
beginning to redeploy capital to EM where we can find good
value," Sundstrom said in a note.
She said several emerging currencies such as the rouble and
Mexican peso offered high yields and had weakened significantly.
On local bonds, she highlighted yield curves such as those in
Mexico and South Africa as attractive, "as we believe investors
have priced in too many interest rate hikes".
PIMCO also expects negative earnings momentum in emerging
markets to end soon and noted that free cash flow yields in
emerging markets were higher than in the developed world.
"From a portfolio perspective, there has been little
incentive to venture out of developed markets in recent years,"
Sundstrom wrote, adding that equities as well as bonds had
provided strong returns thanks to low interest rates and central
banks' bond buying.
"Now, however, valuations in the developed markets fully
reflect the benefits of a lower discount factor. The tailwinds
of accommodative central bank policies are fading and may even
be disappearing."
(Reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Karin Strohecker)