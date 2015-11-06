Big funds cautiously raise allocations to cheap emerging stocks

* Emerging stocks lagged developed markets in past 5 years
* Convincing reversal still some way off
* But emerging funds began drawing new money in mid Oct
* UBS cites attractive valuations, signs economies
stabilising
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, Nov 6 After several false dawns in
emerging market equities, some big asset managers reckon it
could be time to start buying even if the sector's recent rally
looks fragile.
Once-booming emerging markets have underperformed their
developed peers for five years running. Investors who bought
into the sector five years ago would be sitting on a 6 percent
loss now if they tracked MSCI's benchmark index. By contrast, an
investment following the U.S. S&P500 would have returned 13
percent, asset manager Blackrock notes.
A convincing reversal on emerging markets is still some way
off. Morgan Stanley data showed this week that companies in the
sector will miss analysts' earnings forecasts for the 12th
quarter out of the past 14. Many big emerging economies such as
Brazil and Russia are in recession while growth in others has
slipped to multi-year lows.
Nevertheless, some funds are cautiously upping their
allocations. UBS Wealth Management, for instance, has gone
neutral weight on emerging markets after being underweight for
more than a year. That means its allocations are now on par with
emerging stocks' weight in world benchmark indexes.
"It is not yet time for emerging market bulls to run loose,
but a more balanced stance may be warranted," said Jorge
Mariscal, the company's head of the EM investment office.
Investors worldwide pared net underweight positions on
emerging market (EM) stocks to 28 percent in October from a
record 34 percent the previous month, according to Bank of
America Merrill Lynch's monthly survey.
Emerging equities rose 7 percent last month after five
straight months in the red. Hints of more central bank
money-printing to stimulate the economies of Japan and the euro
zone helped, as did a belief that U.S. interest rates may not
rise this year. So far in November the MSCI benchmark index is
up almost 2 percent.
Emerging equity funds started receiving new money in
mid-October following $50 billion in outflows in July-September,
although flows have since stalled after hitting 16-week highs at
the end of last month.
UBS Wealth Management said "attractive" stock valuations and
tentative signs of stabilisation in data from emerging economies
had encouraged the change. Bearish positions had hit extremes in
markets such as Brazil where UBS has raised holdings to prepare
for a bounce.
The index as a whole trades around 11 times forward earnings
of its constituent stocks. This is off lows hit in recent years
but considerably cheaper than developed market valuations of
almost 16 times earnings, as this graphic shows:
link.reuters.com/rut87v
Cheap share prices are probably justified, given the
four-year recession in emerging corporate earnings, but 10-30
percent depreciations of most emerging currencies against the
dollar this year mean that economic adjustment in many countries
is already underway, some argue.
Gerardo Rodriguez, Blackrock's head of multi-asset emerging
markets, said his top investment idea is to raise EM equity
holdings versus developed markets, betting that as the U.S.
economy picks up, many emerging economies will ride along.
"Looking at valuation metrics, there is clearly an
interesting entry opportunity, especially against developed
markets which have been rallying for years," Rodriguez said. "We
are saying it is time to look again at EM ... It is time to at
least go back to benchmark (weight)".
TACTICAL MOVES
But after the false starts over the past five years, fund
managers are wary of big positions in a sector that is so tied
to the fortunes Chinese economic growth, world trade and U.S.
interest rates.
For instance, emerging stocks took a hit on Friday as strong
U.S. employment data encouraged those who believe the Federal
Reserve will raise borrowing costs next month for the first time
in almost a decade.
So while some money has trickled back, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch estimates that for every $100 redeemed from
emerging equity funds over the summer, only $2 has returned.
"This doesn't feel like a structural rebound. That will
happen at some point but we will have to see relative valuations
lower than now, company earnings have to come through and
countries have to work on reforms," said Ayesha Akbar, portfolio
manager in Fidelity Worldwide Investments' multi-asset team.
However, in a tactical move Akbar recently reduced her
long-standing underweight in emerging stocks. "We don't think
China is out of the woods yet but at the margins things could be
stabilising.," she said. "That provides some comfort."
A fully-fledged rebound depends on economic fortunes, and
here there are signs of stabilisation in some markets. Russian
manufacturing expanded in October for the first time in 11
months while the sector's growth hit multi-month highs in India
and Mexico.
Capital Economics said its GDP tracker, based on monthly
output and spending data, showed that the downturns in Russia
and Latin America had levelled out. China has stabilised and
should gather momentum due to monetary policy easing, it added.
But exports, a driver of emerging market earnings and
economic growth, remain in the doldrums. World demand for the
commodities which many emerging economies produce is unlikely to
rebound, while goods exports also remain weak. South Korea, a
bellwether for global demand, expects its exports to continue
falling this quarter.
Because of these factors, shares are not yet so cheap that
it is possible to "close your eyes and buy", says John Bilton,
global head of multi-asset strategy at JPMorgan Asset
Management. He still prefers developed markets over emerging,
albeit "in reduced size" compared with before.
