UPDATE 1-INVESTMENT FOCUS-Cheap emerging markets: Bargain basement or falling knife?

By Sujata Rao
LONDON Aug 23 Emerging markets are looking very
cheap and the beaten-down prices could be a solid base for
future returns, but funds should be prepared for more short-term
losses if they take the plunge.
Stocks, bonds and currencies across the developing world are
suffering a rout on a scale not seen for years. Asset price
valuations look dirt cheap - versus emerging markets' own
history and also possibly against their future prospects.
But on the downside, the impending rollback in Fed money
printing will almost certainly drive up U.S. bond yields, the
higher global borrowing costs seeping through to hit economic
growth across the developing world.
And falls in currencies such as Indian rupee and Brazilian
real are a worry, eroding foreign investors' returns from local
stocks and bonds.
Yet, even as such fears feed the selling momentum, cheap
valuations are starting to catch the eye of some investors who
are looking at the sector from the perspective of a few months
or even a few years down the road.
JPMorgan Asset Management, for instance, says it is snapping
up cheap emerging market shares to top up its funds.
"As bad as the newsflow is in emerging markets, we would
highlight that it is not the grounds for a crisis. However
valuations are at crisis levels," says George Iwanicki, a
strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in New York.
Iwanicki argues that historically, buying emerging equities
when they trade at 1.5 times book value or less has delivered
positive returns. The sector is now trading 1.45 times.
That compares with a current price-to-book ratio for the
U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index of 2.35 and 1.29 for the
pan-Europe Euro STOXX 50.
Compared to their own 10-year history, emerging equities are
30-50 percent cheaper on a price-book basis, and valuations have
more than halved from their 2007 peaks, data shows.
"Valuations have fallen to levels that historically have
almost always provided a positive return," Iwanicki said.
Similar analysis from HSBC shows that when emerging equities
trade at current valuation levels of around 10 times forward
earnings, a subsequent market rebound has tended to deliver
returns of around 60 percent in the following year.
Rising U.S. yields will be a formidable challenge especially
for markets such as India and Turkey that have funding deficits,
says John Lomax, HSBC's head of emerging equity strategy. But
valuations suggest much risk is already discounted, he adds.
"Valuations look attractive but headwinds also look severe
so there is no point in being unnecessarily brave," Lomax said.
"But you shouldn't throw out the whole emerging markets baby
with the bath water."
DEBT
Bonds may have further to go. Not only are they
hyper-sensitive to Treasury moves, emerging debt, unlike stocks,
has been an investor favourite for months. Segments of the
market, arguably, were in bubble territory.
Still, average yields on bonds in emerging market currencies
have risen 150 basis points this year on JPMorgan's GBI-EM
index, and the worst-hit currencies have lost 15-18 percent to
the dollar, reversing some of their overvaluation.
Werner Gey van Pittius, co-head of emerging debt at Investec
Asset Management says emerging economies' growth gloom will
eventually lift, dragged up by the brightening picture in the
United States, Japan and the euro zone.
"We see value in the market and we are adding risk," van
Pittius says. "We find it hard to believe that
(correlations)between emerging and developed markets have
completely broken down. Our base case is EM data will catch
up...that's not priced in."
Meanwhile there could be plenty of money to be made.
Real interest rates - the difference between interest rates
and inflation - have risen as central banks tighten policy. And
implied yields on emerging currencies, derived from the gap
between spot and forward rates, are also rising.
The implied 1-year yield on the Indonesian rupiah, for
example, is around 15 percent.
And even in a world of rising yields and falling currencies,
investors can make a killing by receiving coupons on
short-duration bonds and reinvesting the proceeds, van Pittius
says.
Even factoring in a 100 bps rise in emerging bond yields
and 1 percentage point currency loss from current levels, he
reckons on an annualised 5.5 percent return from emerging debt.
FALLING KNIFE?
Of course some of those assets are cheap for a reason and
will stay cheap for years to come. Bears will also note that
slumping profit margins remain a problem for stock markets.
John-Paul Smith, head of emerging equity strategy at
Deutsche Bank says companies from the developing world can
sustain return-on-equity (ROE) levels only by taking more debt.
ROE measures how much profit a firm makes with shareholder's
money.
"It would be inaccurate to perceive EM equities as cheap
relative to returns they generate because their quality of RoE
is deteriorating more rapidly than developed markets," he says.
The biggest hurdle to the valuation trade is market momentum
that could saddle funds with big short-term losses.
"Investors will start looking at valuations again and see
there is lot of value. The time frame? 6 months? 12 months? Not
less than that," said Marcelo Assalin, lead portfolio manager at
ING Investment Management for emerging local debt strategies.
"I am not looking at valuations but technicals and
fundamentals," he said. "Valuation wise you would want to be
long but no one wants to grab a falling knife."