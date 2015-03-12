MOVES-Emerging Capital Partners names Seyi Owodunni managing director

March 12 Private equity firm Emerging Capital
Partners said it appointed Seyi Owodunni as managing director of
its Nigeria office.
Owodunni will be based in Lagos and work with the local team
to source and secure investment opportunities, the company said.
He joins from Kingdom Africa Management where he was partner
and spearheaded the group's expansion in West Africa, including
the opening of its office in Lagos.
Owodunni has been the chief financial officer of Starcomms
Plc, a telecommunications operator in Nigeria. He has also
worked at Kayode Owodunni & Co (Chartered Accountants), Lucent
Technologies Inc and KPMG.
