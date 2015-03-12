版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 12日 星期四

MOVES-Emerging Capital Partners names Seyi Owodunni managing director

March 12 Private equity firm Emerging Capital Partners said it appointed Seyi Owodunni as managing director of its Nigeria office.

Owodunni will be based in Lagos and work with the local team to source and secure investment opportunities, the company said.

He joins from Kingdom Africa Management where he was partner and spearheaded the group's expansion in West Africa, including the opening of its office in Lagos.

Owodunni has been the chief financial officer of Starcomms Plc, a telecommunications operator in Nigeria. He has also worked at Kayode Owodunni & Co (Chartered Accountants), Lucent Technologies Inc and KPMG. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)
