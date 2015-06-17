Dividend hunters eye emerging markets, helped by local pension funds

| LONDON, June 17
investments, emerging markets are seeing a dividend payout
culture take root among companies, especially in countries where
big local pension funds are pushing for change.
Emerging companies paid a record $119 billion in dividends
last year, double 2009 levels and more than three times what
they paid in 2005. Payout ratios -- the percentage of earnings
given in dividends -- exceeded developed countries by 4 percent,
according to Aye Soe, research director at S&P Dow Jones
Indices. (link.reuters.com/dac94w)
That is less than a third of what U.S. firms paid
shareholders last year. But adjusted for currency and special
payouts, dividends are growing faster in emerging markets than
other regions at around 30 percent a year, according to the
quarterly Henderson Global Dividend Index.
Companies in many emerging markets such as India still
prefer to invest profits back into the business, offering
investors little income but the prospect of price gains. But
others are returning more cash to shareholders.
With emerging equity performance lagging developed peers for
the fifth year running, more companies are realising the role
dividend payouts play in boosting shares and attracting
investors, said Julian Mayo of Charlemagne Capital, whose $480
million dividend fund has returned 40 percent in sterling terms
since 2012, according to Lipper.
That compares with a 4 percent fall in this period for
MSCI's emerging equity benchmark
"The EM dividend story is not sufficiently recognised, in
that investors look at EM for growth and see disappointing
earnings, but the reality is many good quality companies are
compounding earnings and paying out to shareholders," Mayo said.
Similarly, JPMorgan Asset Management's 380 million pound
($592.08 million) EM income trust has returned over 20 percent
in the past three years, according to Lipper.
"Exposure to emerging market equities has eroded organically
in recent years but we have seen a continual drip-feed into our
income funds," said Emily Whiting, client portfolio manager at
JPM AM. "Investors use these funds as they are being paid to
hold exposure to EM, receiving a 5 percent yield."
PENSION DRIVER
There is another powerful driver of the dividend trend:
local pension and insurance industries in developing countries
and their need for income.
Emerging pension assets are a fraction of those in Japan or
Britain but compound annual growth rates outstrip developed
peers, reaching 19.4 percent in Mexico over the past decade and
13 percent in South Africa, a Towers Watson study showed.
Asia-Pacific pension assets will hit $6.5 trillion by 2020,
consultancy PwC predicts, more than double 2012 levels. The
region already has huge investors such as South Korea's $400
billion National Pension Service and Singapore's $200 billion
Central Provident fund.
And in Latin America, analytics firm Cerulli last year said
pension assets exceeded $900 billion, doubling every five to six
years in some countries.
Such pension funds, faced with the cooling of once red-hot
emerging market growth and the collapse in global bond yields,
are turning to equity income, said Peter Lee, executive managing
director of Mirae Asset Global Investments.
"Going forward, rapid growth rates are behind us. Second,
interest rates are generally low which has huge meaning for
institutional investors such as pension funds," Lee said.
"For pension funds, everything is about yield. If you don't
get yield you are doomed and that's making some pension funds
activists. Their liabilities are huge but yields are low and one
way to bridge the gap is to push companies to pay more
dividends."
That change is exemplified by South Korea, where a new law
taxing excess corporate cash compels tight-fisted companies to
pay more dividends. That forced firms such as Hyundai and
Samsung to lift 2014 dividends by 40-50 percent
Korean companies' median payout ratio rose to 19.5 percent
last year from 15 percent in 2012.
It remains well below emerging economies such as Brazil or
Mexico, which pay 33 percent and 50 percent respectively,
Thomson Reuters data shows.
Chile, an emerging market pioneer of pension reform,
requires companies to pay out 30 percent of annual earnings.
Taiwan tops the league with a whopping 65 percent ratio
which Wim-Hein Pals, head of emerging equities at Robeco, links
to similar government and pension fund activism many years ago.
"Korea's payout ratio is outrageously low. But now the
government is punishing large cash holdings on companies'
balance sheets, which is very promising," Pals said.
"The NPS is pushing for more payouts, and we are working
with them to engage with more Korean firms," Pals added.
In other countries such as South Africa or Mexico, pension
funds have been crucial in developing local markets even though
young populations mean income is less of an imperative for them.
Charlemagne's Mayo attributes robust Latin American dividend
ratios to "a long-standing and sophisticated domestic investor
base which means there has been a more consistent demand for
dividends compared to sudden pressure from pension funds."
