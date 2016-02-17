Private investment in emerging markets fell in 2015 - industry group

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 17 The raising of private capital
and investment in emerging markets sank last year, driven by a
combination of volatile currencies, falling commodity prices and
capital outflows in the sector, the Emerging Markets Private
Equity Association (EMPEA) said on Wednesday.
Fund managers raised $44 billion for emerging markets in
2015, or 17 percent less than in the prior year. Private capital
investment also declined, with investors paring inflows to
emerging market companies to $29 billion, down from $38 billion
in 2014, EMPEA said.
Emerging economies' share of global fundraising dipped from
14 percent in 2014 to 12 percent in 2015 and the sector's share
of global investment slipped from 9 percent to 7 percent during
the same period.
Although private fundraising and investment in 2015 came in
lower than in 2014, it was in line with annual totals for 2012
and 2013, "suggesting that private fund managers remained
resilient in the face of what, for many emerging markets
investors, was a difficult year," the association said in a
statement.
In addition to the commodity price slump felt in most
emerging markets and volatile currencies across the sector,
worries about slowing growth in China added to the lower
investment to emerging markets.
"Declines in fundraising and investment in China in part
contributed to lower 2015 EM private capital totals overall,
since the market typically accounts for a large share of EM
activity," it said.
Despite the decline in fundraising and investment in dollar
terms, more emerging market companies were backed by private
funds than ever as recorded by EMPEA. Investors backed 1,475
companies in 2015, marking an 8 percent increase from the
previous year.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa, editing by G Crosse)