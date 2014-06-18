版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 19日 星期四 04:43 BJT

Templeton bond manager: Japan easy money will bolster global liquidity

CHICAGO, June 18 Templeton bond fund manager Michael Hasenstab, an influential voice on emerging market debt, said Wednesday that Japan's easy money policy will bolster global liquidity, but he also warned that debt conditions in the Asian country are worrisome.

Hasenstab, who runs the $72 billion Templeton Global Bond Fund for Franklin Resources Inc, said he was concerned that the Bank of Japan is on course for "excessively easy monetary policy." He added that any investors are worried about debt levels of the United States "should be petrified about the debt conditions of Japan."

Hasenstab made his remarks in Chicago at Morningstar Inc's annual investment conference, where he was a keynote speaker.

Hasenstab said Bank of Japan's easy money policy will bolster the liquidity of global bond markets. That could be a benefit for debt issued by emerging market countries because it will make their bonds easier to trade.

Hasenstab's fund has an emerging markets tilt and he is known for making contrarian bets on the bonds issued by Ukraine, Ireland and Hungary. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by David Gregorio)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐