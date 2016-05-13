版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets slip as investors wait for govt measures

(Updates with final prices)
    SAO PAULO, May 13 Brazil shares and its currency
fell on Friday, following a drop in global commodities prices
, as investors waited for interim President Michel
Temer's team to announce measures to control debt and restore
economic growth.
    The real weakened nearly 1.5 percent against the
dollar, which strengthened against a basket of currencies.
    Brazil's central bank refrained from selling reverse
currency swaps, unlike the previous two days. 
    Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles, who was sworn in on
Thursday, said harsh measures to stabilize the country's rising
debt burden would be announced at the right moment. 
    Brazil's Senate on Thursday suspended President Dilma
Rousseff and put her on trial, charged with breaking budget
laws. Her vice president, Temer, has taken over as interim
president. 
    Brazil's benchmark stock index the Bovespa fell 2.7
percent, as did the MSCI Latin America index.
    Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
 fell 3.37 percent as oil prices fell.
Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, posted its third
straight quarterly loss on Thursday. 
    Elsewhere in Latin America, Mexico's peso weakened
by 1.06 percent while the Chilean peso fell 0.82 percent.
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2040 GMT:
    
 Latin American                                                
 market prices                              
 from Reuters                               
                                            
 Stock indexes                     daily %         YTD % change
                                    change  
                  Latest                    
 MSCI Emerging       796.07          -1.32                 0.24
 Markets                                    
                                            
 MSCI LatAm         2157.76          -2.48                17.92
                                            
                                            
 Brazil Bovespa    51804.31           -2.7                19.50
                                            
 Mexico IPC        45402.47          -0.62                 5.64
                                            
 Chile IPSA         4002.72          -0.31                 8.76
                                            
 Chile IGPA        19662.29           -0.3                 8.32
                                            
 Argentina         13121.56          -1.86                12.39
 MerVal                                     
                                            
 Colombia IGBC      9993.81          -0.12                16.92
                                            
 Venezuela IBC     15381.73           0.08                 5.44
                                            
                                                               
 Currencies                        daily %         YTD % change
                                    change  
                     Latest                 
 Brazil real         3.5236          -1.47                12.02
                                            
 Mexico peso          18.16          -1.06                -5.12
                                            
                                            
 Chile peso          690.80          -0.82                 2.74
                                            
 Colombia peso         2992          -1.52                 5.93
                                            
 Peru sol             3.336          -0.30                 2.34
                                            
 Argentina peso     14.1500           0.18                -8.25
 (interbank)                                
                                            
                                            
 Argentina peso       14.58           0.82                -2.13
 (parallel)                                 
                                            
 
 (Reporting by Flavia Bohone; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Richard Chang and Alistair Bell)

