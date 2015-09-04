EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets fall after U.S. jobs report

BRASILIA, Sept 4 Latin American stocks fell more
than 2 percent and Brazil's currency returned to 13-year lows on
Friday after a long-waited U.S. August jobs report kept alive
prospects of a Federal Reserve rate hike later this month.
The broader MSCI Latin American stock index
approached its lowest level since 2009, while the Brazilian real
weakened past the 3.8 per dollar, unseen since
2002, for a second straight day.
Although U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in
August, the unemployment rate fell to a near 7-1/2 low and wages
picked up, reviving bets on a rate hike by the Fed on September
17. Yields on U.S. government debt rose, while the dollar moved
higher against a broad basket of currencies.
Prospects of rising U.S. interest rates usually reduce the
appeal of higher-risk investments such as Latin American assets.
Commodities, the main export of most Latin American
countries and also sensitive to U.S. rates and dollar trends,
fell 0.7 percent as oil prices slipped 1.0 percent.
Brazil's real faced additional pressure on fears Finance
Minister Joaquim Levy could leave office because of
disagreements over his austerity plan, which opponents blame for
deepening the country's recession. The government on Thursday
dismissed the market rumors.
The Brazilian real is the global emerging currency most
prone to sell off, according to a Reuters poll on Thursday.
Although its fair value is calculated at about 3.5 per dollar,
JPMorgan analysts revised their forecasts to predict an exchange
rate of 4.1 per dollar at year-end and 4.35 at mid-2016.
"Recent deterioration in economic and political outlook in
Brazil has increased the volatility in asset prices," wrote the
economists led by Cassiana Fernandez in a note. "Without the
fiscal anchor, we believe the real will need to adjust beyond
fundamental drivers."
The benchmark Bovespa stock index fell nearly 2
percent as shares of state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro
SA, known as Petrobras, and miner Vale SA
dropped between 2 and 3 percent. Benchmark stock indexes in
Mexico and Chile also dropped more than 1 percent.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Andrew Hay)