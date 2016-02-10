版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso falls while Latam stocks rise after Fed

MEXICO CITY, Feb 10 The Mexican peso hit a
record low on a slump in oil prices on Wednesday while Latin
American stock markets rose after the Federal Reserve chief said
the United States would stick to its plan of "gradual" interest
rate hikes.
    The comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen eased concerns
about the U.S. economy, the world's largest, rallying stock
markets from Chile to Mexico, for which the United States is the
biggest export market. 
    Chile's stock market climbed 0.7 percent, while
Mexico's IPC stock index rallied as much as 1 percent before
paring gains to close up 0.3 percent to 42,535.74 points.
    But in Mexico, the region's second-largest economy,
the peso fell to a historic low of 18.9595 per dollar in a fifth
straight day of losses, dragged down by volatile crude prices.
    U.S. crude fell as low as $27.39 a barrel as worries about a
global supply glut overshadowed data showing a surprise drop in
U.S. stockpiles. 
    Analysts fret the sharp drop in crude prices since last June
will dampen prospects of foreign direct investment in Mexico's
newly opened oil fields. The peso has lost nearly 10 percent so
far this year, prompting the central bank to intervene to limit
volatility.
    Argentina and Brazil's stock indexes both
slipped as investors sold off shares after a two-day market
holiday.

    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT:
 Stock indexes               Latest          Daily   YTD pct
                                               pct    change
                                            change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets            732.36      0.34     -8.09
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                     1,712.97     -0.36     -6.04
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                40,376.58     -0.53     -6.86
 Mexico IPC                    42,535.74      0.32     -1.03
 Chile IPSA                     3,675.67      0.73     -0.12
 Chile IGPA                    18,060.50      0.65     -0.50
 Argentina MerVal              11,346.76     -0.46     -2.81
 Colombia IGBC                  8,731.30      0.22      2.15
 Venezuela IBC                 14,583.27      1.47     -0.03
                                                            
 Currencies                       Latest     Daily   YTD pct
                                               pct    change
                                            change  
 Brazil real                      3.9348     -0.82      0.31
 Mexico peso                     18.8890     -0.47     -9.63
 Chile peso                        712.9     -0.10     -0.45
 Colombia peso                  3,390.59      0.03     -6.98
 Peru sol                         3.5061     -0.11     -2.70
 Argentina peso (interbank)      14.4900     -0.84    -11.61
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)          14.2      0.42      0.49
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Leslie Adler)

