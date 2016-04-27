版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 05:09 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets gain after Fed holds U.S. rates

(Recasts with U.S. Fed decision, updates prices)
    BRASILIA, April 27 Most Latin American stock
markets and currencies rose on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve announced it would keep U.S. interest rates unchanged,
boosting demand for higher-yielding assets.
    Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index jumped 1.2 percent
after the Fed decision to its highest level since the beginning
of the month, overcoming five prior sessions of losses.
    Brazilian stocks also surged on Wednesday, gaining 2.6
percent, as growing market optimism about an expected government
change boosted shares of banks and state-run companies.
    Brazil's Bovespa stock index outperformed the
broader MSCI Latin American stock index on signs
Vice President Michel Temer would implement a more
market-friendly economic policy if he replaces President Dilma
Rousseff in coming weeks, as expected. 
     Shares of state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, rose nearly 6 percent to an
eight-month high, while shares of state-run lender Banco do
Brasil SA gained 2.5 percent.
    Quarterly earnings reports also drove up shares in Brazil
and Mexico. Shares of Wal-Mart's Mexican unit surged
8 percent, its biggest one-day gain in more than a year, after
net income rose 30 percent in the first quarter, above
forecasts.
    Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA rose 2.4
percent after increased loan renegotiations helped it beat
profit expectations. 
        
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1955 GMT:
 Stock indexes               Latest          Daily   YTD pct
                                               pct    change
                                            change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets            844.59      0.23      6.11
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                     2,276.88      2.27     21.67
 Brazil Bovespa                54,494.90      2.66     25.71
 Mexico IPC                    45,945.59      1.16      6.91
 Chile IPSA                     3,979.58      0.68      8.13
 Chile IGPA                    19,557.90      0.56      7.75
 Argentina MerVal              13,736.50      0.84     17.66
 Colombia IGBC                 10,089.67     -0.12     18.04
 Venezuela IBC                 15,705.65      0.14      7.66
                                                            
 Currencies                       Latest     Daily   YTD pct
                                               pct    change
                                            change  
 Brazil real                      3.5243      0.13     10.71
 Mexico peso                     17.3105      0.32     -0.47
 Chile peso                        665.4      0.51      6.24
 Colombia peso                     2,932      0.74      7.49
 Peru sol                         3.2852     -0.07      3.77
 Argentina peso (interbank)      14.1875      0.84     -9.28
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione, additional reporting by Anna
Yukhananov in Mexico City; Editing by Alan Crosby; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐