EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real falls after central bank intervenes

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
(Adds final prices) BRASILIA, May 2 Brazil's real weakened almost 1.5 percent on Monday, hurt by a drop in global commodities prices and heavy central bank intervention aimed at curbing gains in the currency, which recently hit eight-month highs. Other Latin American currencies and stock markets saw light trade as holidays in Europe and Asia helped reduce volumes. Commodities prices fell more than 1 percent as Brent crude fell about 3 percent. The Brazilian central bank offered $2 billion in reverse swaps, the second day of government intervention. The real weakened 1.45 percent to 3.4900 to the U.S. dollar. Brazil's currency has strengthened partly due to hopes of a more investor-friendly government in Brasilia ahead of the expected suspension of leftist President Dilma Rousseff during an impeachment trial. Economists, however, warn a stronger currency may hurt exports and delay Brazil's recovery from its worst recession in decades. "Favorable domestic drivers would have had a significantly larger impact on the real were it not for heavy central bank intervention," Goldman Sachs' Alberto Ramos and Tiago Severo wrote in a research report. In equities markets, bank shares led the Brazilian Bovespa stock index slightly lower, a reaction to rig builder Sete Brasil Participações SA's move to file for protection from creditors on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA , Banco Santander Brasil SA and state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil SA all had Sete Brasil as a client. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Stock Latest daily % YTD % change indexes change MSCI Emerging Markets 835.57 -0.55 5.22 MSCI LatAm 2257.90 -1.49 23.4 Brazil Bovespa 53561.53 -0.65 23.56 Mexico IPC 45707.87 -0.17 6.35 Chile IPSA 4004.04 0.05 8.80 Chile IGPA 19679.84 0.13 8.42 Argentina MerVal 13549.01 -1.27 16.05 Colombia IGBC 9934.81 -0.27 16.23 Venezuela IBC 15617.70 -0.34 7.06 Currencies Latest daily % YTD % change change Brazil real 3.4900 -1.45 13.09 Mexico peso 17.2070 -0.22 -0.13 Chile peso 661.5 -0.23 7.29 Colombia peso 2834 0.43 11.83 Peru sol 3.302 -0.45 3.39 Argentina peso (interbank) 14.1800 0.60 -8.44 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.62 0.27 -2.39 (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Paul Simao and Tom Brown)
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.