EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real falls after central bank intervenes

(Adds final prices)
    BRASILIA, May 2 Brazil's real weakened almost
1.5 percent on Monday, hurt by a drop in global commodities
prices and heavy central bank intervention aimed at curbing
gains in the currency, which recently hit eight-month highs.
    Other Latin American currencies and stock markets saw light
trade as holidays in Europe and Asia helped reduce volumes.
Commodities prices fell more than 1 percent as Brent
crude fell about 3 percent.
    The Brazilian central bank offered $2 billion in reverse
swaps, the second day of government intervention. The real
 weakened 1.45 percent to 3.4900 to the U.S. dollar.
    Brazil's currency has strengthened partly due to hopes of a
more investor-friendly government in Brasilia ahead of the
expected suspension of leftist President Dilma Rousseff during
an impeachment trial.
    Economists, however, warn a stronger currency may hurt
exports and delay Brazil's recovery from its worst recession in
decades.
    "Favorable domestic drivers would have had a significantly
larger impact on the real were it not for heavy central bank
intervention," Goldman Sachs' Alberto Ramos and Tiago Severo
wrote in a research report.
    In equities markets, bank shares led the Brazilian Bovespa
stock index slightly lower, a reaction to rig builder
Sete Brasil Participações SA's move to file for protection from
creditors on Friday.
    Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA
, Banco Santander Brasil SA and
state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do
Brasil SA all had Sete Brasil as a client.
 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT:
    
 Stock                         Latest    daily %   YTD % change
   indexes                               change    
 MSCI Emerging Markets         835.57    -0.55     5.22
                                                   
 MSCI LatAm                    2257.90   -1.49     23.4
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa                53561.53  -0.65     23.56
 Mexico IPC                    45707.87  -0.17     6.35
 Chile IPSA                    4004.04   0.05      8.80
 Chile IGPA                    19679.84  0.13      8.42
 Argentina MerVal              13549.01  -1.27     16.05
 Colombia IGBC                 9934.81   -0.27     16.23
 Venezuela IBC                 15617.70  -0.34     7.06
                                                   
 Currencies                    Latest    daily %   YTD % change
                                         change    
 Brazil real                   3.4900    -1.45     13.09
 Mexico peso                   17.2070   -0.22     -0.13
 Chile peso                    661.5     -0.23     7.29
 Colombia peso                 2834      0.43      11.83
                                                   
 Peru sol                      3.302     -0.45     3.39
 Argentina peso (interbank)    14.1800   0.60      -8.44
                                                   
 Argentina peso (parallel)     14.62     0.27      -2.39
                                                   
 
 (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Paul Simao and Tom
Brown)

