EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil currency slips as investors wait for Temer's agenda

(Updates prices)
BRASILIA, May 12 Brazil's currency lost ground
on Thursday, as investors waited for interim President Michel
Temer to outline his policy framework following a Senate
decision to put Dilma Rousseff on impeachment trial.
The real, Brazil's currency, weakened 0.8 percent,
erasing recent gains after the central bank eased upward
pressure on the currency by selling reverse currency swaps for a
second day.
Temer, who plans to host a news conference in Brasilia on
Thursday afternoon, is expected to propose an overhaul of the
nation's pension system at the forefront of his agenda, key
advisers told Reuters.
He tapped Henrique Meirelles to be finance minister, giving
the former banker the daunting task of fixing public finances
and pulling the country out of its worst recession in decades.
"The political transition offers the hope, but not the
certainty, of better policies," wrote Alberto Ramos, head of
Latin America economic research at Goldman Sachs, in a note.
Senators voted 55 to 22 to put Rousseff on trial, ending
more than 13 years of rule by her leftist Workers Party. Chances
are small that Rousseff, a 68-year-old economist and former
guerrilla fighter, is acquitted in a trial that could last as
long as six months, according to analysts.
Elsewhere in Latin America, the Chilean peso weakened
as commodities prices fell.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 805.97 -0.25 1.74
MSCI LatAm 2219.81 0.33 20.91
Brazil Bovespa 53346.45 1.1 23.06
Mexico IPC 45685.82 0.39 6.30
Chile IPSA 4015.10 0.37 9.10
Chile IGPA 19722.35 0.36 8.65
Argentina MerVal 13402.25 -0.99 14.79
Colombia IGBC 10005.74 1.12 17.06
Venezuela IBC 15368.74 0.02 5.35
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.4720 -0.80 13.65
Mexico peso 17.9710 0.11 -4.12
Chile peso 685.2 -0.76 3.58
Colombia peso 2946 -0.30 7.58
Peru sol 3.326 0.09 2.65
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.1500 0.42 -8.25
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.65 -0.34 -2.59
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Additional reporting by Joanna
Zuckerman Bernstein in Mexico City; Editing by Nick Zieminski
and Diane Craft)