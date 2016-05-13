版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets slip as investors wait for govt measures

SAO PAULO, May 13 Brazil shares and its currency
fell on Friday, following a drop in global commodities prices
, as investors awaited for interim President Michel
Temer's team to announce measures to control debt and restore
economic growth.
    The real weakened about 1 percent against the dollar,
which strengthened against a basket of currencies.
    Brazil's central bank refrained from selling reverse
currency swaps, unlike the previous two days. 
    Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles, who was sworn in on
Thursday, said harsh measures to stabilize the country's rising
debt burden would be announced at the right moment. 
    Brazil's Senate on Thursday suspended President Dilma
Rousseff and put her on trial on charges of breaking budget
laws. Vice President Michel Temer has taken over as interim
president. 
    Brazil's benchmark stock index the Bovespa fell 2
percent, as did the MSCI Latin America index.
    "The market is on hold, awaiting measures from the new
government," said Mario Battistel, of brokerage Fair. 
    Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
 fell 1 percent as oil prices fell.
Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, posted its third
straight quarterly loss on Thursday. 
    Shares of meatpacker JBS SA, which rose more than
20 percent on Thursday after announcing a plan to list
international operations in New York, fell 3.51 percent.
    Elsewhere in Latin America, Mexico's peso weakened
by 1 percent while the Chilean peso fell 0.55 percent.
        
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1534 GMT:
    
 Latin American                        
 market prices                    
 from Reuters                     
                                  
 Stock indexes             daily  YTD %
                               %  chang
                  Latest   chang      e
                               e  
 MSCI Emerging     795,67  -1.36   1.58
 Markets                          
                                  
 MSCI LatAm       2167,75  -2.03  20.92
                                  
                                  
 Brazil Bovespa   52155,3  -2.04  20.31
                        7         
 Mexico IPC       45556,2  -0.28   6.00
                        0         
 Chile IPSA       4004,75  -0.26   8.82
                                  
 Chile IGPA       19679,3  -0.22   8.42
                        0         
 Argentina        13222,3   -1.1  13.25
 MerVal                 9         
                                  
 Colombia IGBC    9960,51  -0.45  16.53
                                  
 Venezuela IBC    15386,3   0.11   5.47
                        3         
                                       
 Currencies                daily  YTD %
                               %  chang
                           chang      e
                   Latest      e  
 Brazil real       3,5086  -1.04  12.50
                                  
 Mexico peso      18,1550  -1.02  -5.10
                                  
                                  
 Chile peso           689  -0.55   3.00
                                  
 Colombia peso    2985,37  -1.32   6.16
                                  
 Peru sol          3,3359  -0.30   2.34
                                  
 Argentina peso   14,1500   0.18  -8.25
 (interbank)                      
                                  
                                  
 Argentina peso      14,6   0.68  -2.26
 (parallel)                       
                                  
                                       
 Turkish lira      2,9706  -0.24       
                                  
 South African    15,3415  -2.00       
 rand                             
 Russian rouble   65,1327  -0.65       
                                  
 
 (Reporting by Flavia Bohone; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Richard Chang)

