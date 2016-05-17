EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain as commodities rise for 3rd day

BRASILIA, May 17 Latin American currencies
advanced slightly on Tuesday as commodities prices rose for a
third consecutive day, while a drop in banking shares dragged
Brazilian stocks down.
The Peruvian sol and the Chilean peso
strengthened the most among Latin American currencies, despite
U.S. inflation data suggesting an increasing likelihood of rate
hikes by the Federal Reserve later this year.
"Oil is up sharply again, which weakened the dollar against
emerging currencies after some positive data out of the U.S.
earlier today," said João Paulo de Gracia Correa, regional head
of currency trading at the Brazilian brokerage SLW.
The Brazilian real gained only slightly in a volatile
session after Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles announced new
appointments for the economic team under the interim
administration of Michel Temer as President.
Itau Unibanco's chief economist Ilan Goldfajn will replace
Alexandre Tombini as central bank chief. Economists said his
nomination signals a bank less vulnerable to political
intervention and that could cut interest rates in the second
half of this year as inflation eases.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell more
than 1 percent, dragged down by financial shares such as those
of state-run lender Banco do Brasil SA, which fell
more than 3 percent. Meirelles said a new chief executive for
Banco do Brasil will be announced in coming days.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1617 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 802.43 0.63 0.41
MSCI LatAm 2149.74 -0.58 18.17
Brazil Bovespa 51172.32 -1.22 18.04
Mexico IPC 45697.87 -0.32 6.33
Chile IPSA 3991.11 -0.04 8.45
Chile IGPA 19615.18 -0.03 8.06
Argentina MerVal 13238.37 0.27 13.39
Colombia IGBC 10013.66 -0.5 17.16
Venezuela IBC 14424.81 -6.18 -1.12
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.4898 0.36 13.10
Mexico peso 18.2790 0.12 -5.74
Chile peso 689.8 0.61 2.88
Colombia peso 3010.51 0.45 5.27
Peru sol 3.3109 0.57 3.11
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.1250 0.09 -8.09
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.71 -0.20 -2.99
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chris Reese)