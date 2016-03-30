Trump poses big threat to emerging markets, U.S. fund manager says

| NEW YORK, March 30
NEW YORK, March 30 A Donald Trump victory in the
November U.S. presidential election would wreak havoc on
emerging market stocks, said portfolio manager Rick Schmidt, a
co-manager of the $2.4 billion Harding Loevner Emerging Markets
stock fund.
"Trump is a nativist and would absolutely destroy" share
prices in Mexico and other emerging markets closely linked to
the United States, Schmidt said in an interview with Reuters.
The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner, has
threatened to impose steep tariffs on Chinese and Mexican
imports.. His ascendancy comes at a time when many
emerging markets appear to be rebounding from a two to three
year bear market as currency declines have made their exports
more competitive, Schmidt said.
His fund's largest holding is Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co, which has jumped 11.2 percent year
to date, and Samsung Electronics Co, which has
gained 3 percent.
Overall, Schmidt's fund is up 5.2 percent year to date,
outperforming its benchmark index by 7.2 percentage points and
putting it in the top quintile of competing funds, according to
Morningstar data.
The fund has been moving slowly back into the energy sector
but has largely stayed away from oil-producing companies.
Instead, Schmidt is focusing on stocks such as Tenaris SA
, an Argentinian company that makes pipes used in
drilling, as part of a bet that oil prices have already bottomed
out.
"We don't know where the price of oil will be a year from
now, but we don't think it is going back to down to $20," he
said.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Tom Brown)