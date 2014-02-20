版本:
Brookdale Senior Living to buy Emeritus Corp

Feb 20 Senior citizens residence management company Brookdale Senior Living Inc said it would acquire Emeritus Corp for about $1.4 billion in an all-stock deal.

Brookdale Senior Living will also assume $1.4 billion of Emeritus Corp's debt.
