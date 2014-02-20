Brookdale Senior Living to buy Emeritus Corp

Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
Feb 20 Senior citizens residence management company Brookdale Senior Living Inc said it would acquire Emeritus Corp for about $1.4 billion in an all-stock deal.
Brookdale Senior Living will also assume $1.4 billion of Emeritus Corp's debt.
* Entered into a strategic partnership with Paypal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.