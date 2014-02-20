版本:
UPDATE 1-Brookdale Senior Living to buy Emeritus Corp

Feb 20 Brookdale Senior Living Inc said it would buy Emeritus Corp for about $1.4 billion in an all-stock deal, enlarging the unit capacity of the operator of elders' communities by more than two-thirds.

Brookdale will also assume $1.4 billion of Emeritus Corp's debt.

The company said it would offer 0.95 of its shares to each Emeritus share held, at a premium of 32 percent to the closing price of each company's stock on Feb. 19.

The offer translates into $28.41 per Emeritus share.

Emeritus shares rose 28 percent to $27.50 in extended trading on Thursday.

The deal, which will provide Brookdale entry into 10 states, is expected to be neutral on Brookdale's cash from facility operations in the first year of combined operations.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2014.

Brookdale CEO Andy Smith will be the chief executive of the combined company.

Brookdale's shares closed at $30.09 on the New York Stock Exchange, while Emeritus shares closed at $21.46.
