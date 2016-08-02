Emerson Electric to sell network power unit for $4 bln

Aug 2 Emerson Electric Co, a maker of
factory automation equipment, said it would sell its network
power unit to investment firm Platinum Equity in a deal valued
at $4 billion.
Emerson will retain a subordinated interest in the unit,
which will continue to be led by Scott Barbour, executive vice
president of Emerson and business leader for the network power
division, the company said.
Japan's Nidec Corp said earlier on Tuesday it would
buy Emerson's motors and electric power generation unit for $1.2
billion.
St. Louis, Missouri-based Emerson said last year it planned
to spin off its network power business, and would explore
"strategic alternatives" for its motors and drives, power
generation and remaining storage units.
