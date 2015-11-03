Emerson Electric fourth-quarter revenue falls 15 pct

Nov 3 Factory automation equipment maker Emerson
Electric Co reported a 14.6 percent drop in quarterly
revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and falling oil prices that
curtailed spending by customers in the energy industry.
Revenue fell to $5.81 billion in the fourth quarter ended
Sept. 30 from $6.81 billion a year earlier.
Net earnings attributable to Emerson shareholders rose to
$648 million, or 98 cents per share, from $410 million, or 58
cents per share.
Excluding items, the company earned 93 cents per share.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)