Emerson Electric profit falls 33.5 pct

BRIEF-XG Technology says co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
Feb 2 Factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co reported a 33.5 percent fall in quarterly profit as a strong dollar again ate into the value of sales outside the United States.
Net earnings attributable to Emerson's common shareholders fell to $349 million, or 53 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 from $525 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 56 cents per share.
Total sales fell 15.6 percent to $4.71 billion. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
* Teledyne Technologies Inc says on January 17, 2017, entered into a second amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement
* International Olympic Committee and Alibaba Group launch historic long-term partnership as Alibaba becomes worldwide olympic partner through 2028