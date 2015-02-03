Emerson Electric profit rises nearly 14 pct on lower costs

BRIEF-New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
Feb 3 Emerson Electric Co, a maker of factory automation equipment and power supply systems, reported a 13.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders rose to $525 million, or 75 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $462 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 0.3 percent to $5.59 billion.
Costs fell 2.8 percent to $4.82 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, May 8 The owners of a giant rabbit named Simon who was found dead after a United Airlines flight demanded on Monday that the airline pay damages, order an outside investigation and re-evaluate how it handles animals on flights.