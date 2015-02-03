UPDATE 1-Strong dollar hurts Emerson Electric's revenue, forecast

(Adds details, background, shares)

Feb 3 Factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co's quarterly revenue fell slightly due to a strong dollar and divestitures, and the company said it now expected sales to fall 1-4 percent in 2015.

Shares of the company, which had earlier said it expected reported sales to stay flat or rise by 1 percent in 2015, fell 2 percent in volatile premarket trading.

Emerson blamed a strong dollar, lower oil prices and weakness in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa region for its weak sales forecast.

The company sold its power transmission unit in December to Regal Beloit Corp for $1.44 billion, as part of its efforts to focus on its high-growth businesses.

Emerson said on Tuesday that it would spend $100 million on restructuring in 2015, double the amount it had estimated earlier.

The restructuring will impact about 1,000 salaried and 1,000 hourly employees, the company said. It was not clear if these employees were being relocated within the company or being offered severance packages.

Emerson had about 115,100 employees as of Sept. 30. The company was not immediately available for comment.

The company forecast 2015 earnings of $4.50-$4.60 per share, including a negative impact of a strong dollar, a restructuring charge of 5 cents per share and an estimated gain of 75 cents from divestiture.

Analysts on average were expecting $3.92 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Emerson's net earnings attributable to common shareholders rose to $525 million, or 75 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 from $462 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 0.3 percent to $5.59 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 72 cents per share and revenue of $5.59 billion.

St. Louis, Missouri-based Emerson's shares were trading at $57.60 before the bell.

Up to Monday's close, the stock had fallen about 8 percent in the past 12 months, while the Dow Jones Global Industrials Index had risen about 4 percent. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Kirti Pandey)