Emerson Electric profit falls 32.4 percent

Nov 1 Emerson Electric Co, a maker of factory automation equipment, reported a 32.4 percent drop in quarterly profit as weak oil prices curtailed spending by customers in the energy industry.

Total revenue declined to $3.93 billion in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30 from $4.20 billion a year earlier.

Net earnings attributable to Emerson's common shareholders fell to $438 million, or 68 cents per share, from $648 million, or 98 cents per share. (bit.ly/2f8kF23)

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 96 cents per share.