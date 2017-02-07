Emerson Electric profit rises 20.5 percent

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Feb 7 Emerson Electric Co reported a 20.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its commercial and residential solutions business, which makes ignition systems for furnaces and air conditioning compressors.
The company's earnings from continuing operations rose to $370 million, or 56 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 from $307 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2khitXI)
Net sales fell 3.6 percent to $3.22 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.
LONDON, May 25 A dovish Fed and a dollar retreat boosted emerging markets on Thursday, with stocks approaching two-year highs and the yuan scaling a two-month peak a day after a credit ratings downgrade.