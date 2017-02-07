版本:
Emerson Electric profit rises 20.5 percent

Feb 7 Emerson Electric Co reported a 20.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its commercial and residential solutions business, which makes ignition systems for furnaces and air conditioning compressors.

The company's earnings from continuing operations rose to $370 million, or 56 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 from $307 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2khitXI)

Net sales fell 3.6 percent to $3.22 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
