Emerson Electric profit rises 2.4 pct

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Emerson Electric Co reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its commercial and residential solutions business, which makes air conditioning compressors and ignition systems for furnaces.
The factory automation equipment maker's earnings from continuing operations rose to $384 million, or 58 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $375 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2oSXEIB)
Net sales were little changed at $3.57 billion.
The company also raised its full-year sales and earnings forecasts. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.