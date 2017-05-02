UPDATE 1-Emerson Electric Q2 profit meets estimates, raises 2017 outlook again

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
(Adds details)
May 2 Emerson Electric Co on Tuesday reported quarterly profit that met Wall Street estimates, helped by an increase in sales in its commercial and residential solutions business and raised its 2017 earnings forecast for the second time.
The company said it now expects earnings per share from continuing operations of $2.55-$2.65 in 2017, up from its earlier forecast of $2.47-$2.62.
Analysts on average were expecting 2017 earnings of $2.59 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The St. Louis, Missouri-based company also said it now expects full-year net sales to be about flat, compared with its earlier forecast of flat to down 2 percent.
The factory automation equipment maker's earnings from continuing operations rose to $384 million, or 58 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 31 from $375 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2oSXEIB)
Net sales were little changed at $3.57 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting second-quarter earnings of 58 cents per share, on sales of $3.50 billion. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.