Emerson Electric revenue rises 10 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by an increase in sales at its automation solutions business.

Earnings from continuing operations fell to $419 million, or 63 cents per share in the third quarter ended June 30, from $451 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $4.04 billion from $3.67 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)