UPDATE 1-Emerson CEO: No catalyst for economic growth

NEW YORK Aug 2 Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N)
Chief Executive David Farr sees no catalyst for economic growth
in the United States and Europe, whose governments he describes
as "dysfunctional," the U.S. conglomerate's chief executive
officer told analysts.
"I do not see the catalyst that would say the economy will
be fundamentally different in the second half than it was in
the first half," Farr told analysts on the company's earnings
conference call on Tuesday. "We're looking at slower growth."
Farr said he was telling his managers to cut spending
because the company is operating in "extremely uncertain and
difficult times," but he was not demanding "draconian" cuts
because the company is still growing.
"They're not, either in the U.S. or Europe, really
addressing the gut issues," he said. "The U.S. have enormous
regulations coming at us right now. The incentive to invest in
the U.S. right now is negative."
The maker of factory automation systems and uninterruptible
power systems used in data centers earlier reported an in-line
quarterly profit and kept its full-year profit forecast
unchanged. But the company's shares fell on concerns about
profits in 2012. [ID:nN1E77102X]
Emerson employs some 140,000 people worldwide, including
about 35,000 in the United States.
Farr said he had no clear picture of economic growth or
demand next year. He cited an environment of waning corporate
confidence amid new regulations and "dysfunctional" U.S. and
European political leadership unable to tackle excess debt and
spending.
Washington appears unwilling to tackle corporate tax
reform, which would boost investment and create jobs, and is
introducing new restrictions such as higher fuel-efficiency
standards for automobiles, he said.
"Washington is arranging the chairs on the Titanic the way
I look at it," Farr told analysts.
(Reporting by Nick Zieminski; editing by Andre Grenon)