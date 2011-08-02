UPDATE 1-Emerson CEO: No catalyst for economic growth

NEW YORK Aug 2 Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) Chief Executive David Farr sees no catalyst for economic growth in the United States and Europe, whose governments he describes as "dysfunctional," the U.S. conglomerate's chief executive officer told analysts.

"I do not see the catalyst that would say the economy will be fundamentally different in the second half than it was in the first half," Farr told analysts on the company's earnings conference call on Tuesday. "We're looking at slower growth."

Farr said he was telling his managers to cut spending because the company is operating in "extremely uncertain and difficult times," but he was not demanding "draconian" cuts because the company is still growing.

"They're not, either in the U.S. or Europe, really addressing the gut issues," he said. "The U.S. have enormous regulations coming at us right now. The incentive to invest in the U.S. right now is negative."

The maker of factory automation systems and uninterruptible power systems used in data centers earlier reported an in-line quarterly profit and kept its full-year profit forecast unchanged. But the company's shares fell on concerns about profits in 2012. [ID:nN1E77102X]

Emerson employs some 140,000 people worldwide, including about 35,000 in the United States.

Farr said he had no clear picture of economic growth or demand next year. He cited an environment of waning corporate confidence amid new regulations and "dysfunctional" U.S. and European political leadership unable to tackle excess debt and spending.

Washington appears unwilling to tackle corporate tax reform, which would boost investment and create jobs, and is introducing new restrictions such as higher fuel-efficiency standards for automobiles, he said.

"Washington is arranging the chairs on the Titanic the way I look at it," Farr told analysts. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski; editing by Andre Grenon)