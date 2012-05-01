Emerson posts lower quarterly profit

May 1 Emerson Electric Co reported a
lower quarterly profit on Tuesday, saying Europe, China and
Brazil were all under pressure, but the industrial conglomerate
said the next two quarters looked brighter.
Net income dipped to $545 million, or 74 cents per share, in
the second quarter ended on March 31 from $556 million, or 73
cents per share, a year earlier. Fewer shares outstanding lifted
earnings per share.
It was not immediately clear if the results were directly
comparable to the 80 cents a share that analysts expected.
Sales rose 1 percent to $5.92 billion, below Wall Street
estimates of $6 billion. Three of five divisions showed lower
revenue, but Emerson's process management segment, which serves
the energy industry, had stronger sales.