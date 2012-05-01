Emerson posts lower quarterly profit

May 1 Emerson Electric Co reported a lower quarterly profit on Tuesday, saying Europe, China and Brazil were all under pressure, but the industrial conglomerate said the next two quarters looked brighter.

Net income dipped to $545 million, or 74 cents per share, in the second quarter ended on March 31 from $556 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier. Fewer shares outstanding lifted earnings per share.

It was not immediately clear if the results were directly comparable to the 80 cents a share that analysts expected.

Sales rose 1 percent to $5.92 billion, below Wall Street estimates of $6 billion. Three of five divisions showed lower revenue, but Emerson's process management segment, which serves the energy industry, had stronger sales.