CORRECTED-Emerson orders boosted by higher energy prices

March 21 Industrial conglomerate Emerson
Electric Co said order growth at its process management
segment remains strong as high energy prices continue to boost
global oil and gas investment.
The St. Louis-based company said backlog growth of 10 to 15
percent supports a strong sales outlook for the second half of
2012.
Orders at the process management business -- its biggest
segment -- were up 10 percent for the trailing three-month
period. This was stronger than reported last month.
Order growth at the segment was balanced between project and
MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) activity, Emerson said
in a monthly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Total company orders were flat to 5 percent up from a year
earlier, Emerson said.
Shares of the company closed at $51.53 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.