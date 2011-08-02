UPDATE 4-Emerson profit meets forecasts, outlook steady

* Q3 EPS 90 cents, in line with expectations

* Q3 sales up 16 pct to $6.29 bln, below Street view

* 2011 forecast unchanged; industrial businesses slowing

* Shares down 4 percent (Adds CEO comments from conference call, updates shares)

By Nick Zieminski

NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. conglomerate Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) met Wall Street forecasts with a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, but said its industrial businesses were slowing and its shares fell 4 percent.

The maker of factory automation systems, power systems for data centers and wireless networks used in oil and gas production, kept its full-year profit forecast steady, defying expectations for a cut. But it said this year's sales would come in at the lower end of expectations, citing order trends and ongoing debt problems in the United States and Europe.

Emerson Chief Executive David Farr told analysts U.S. and European governments were "dysfunctional" because they are unable to tackle excess debt and spending, and he was sharply critical of new U.S. regulations on issues like fuel efficiency standards, which he said was inhibiting investment and jobs growth.

"Washington is arranging the chairs on the Titanic, the way I look at it," Farr said on a conference call. "I do not see the catalyst that would say the economy will be fundamentally different in the second half than we saw in the first half."

An uncertain economic and policy environment makes it impossible to forecast 2012 demand, Farr said.

Concerns about slowing growth and its implications for 2012 earnings overshadowed a profit report that met analysts' expectations.

Emerson earned a net $683 million, or 90 cents per share, in the third quarter that ended June 30, up from $585 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 16 percent to $6.29 billion, missing the forecast of $6.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Considering the flood of disappointing economic news during the period, results were respectable," said capital goods analyst Matt Collins of Edward Jones.

"It's also encouraging that guidance didn't come down for the full year," he said. "After last week's order update I think a cut was widely expected."

Last week, St. Louis-based Emerson said order growth was slowing and warned that U.S. and European economies have entered a soft patch. [ID:nN1E76Q04X] U.S. manufacturing grew at its slowest pace in two years in July as new orders contracted, casting doubt on expectations the faltering recovery would quickly regain steam. [ID:nN1E770107]

Emerson shares closed down $2 or 4.1 percent at $47.06 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Most other industrial shares were also down. Another large global manufacturer, Parker Hannifin Corp (PH.N) disappointed Wall Street with its quarterly earnings and its initial view of fiscal 2012, fueling worries of a broader slowdown in global manufacturing. [ID:nN1E7700J6]

SLOWING ORDER GROWTH

Sales rose in each of Emerson's five divisions. The industrial automation business posted the biggest rise in sales and operating profit. Profit was down in the network power business, partly because of acquisition costs.

Analysts have said that although 2012 profit expectations are likely to come down, the company is still expected to benefit long-term from the building up of infrastructure in countries like Brazil, India and China.

Emerson, which generates about a third of its sales from emerging markets, said debt problems in the United States and Europe were hurting business investment. Emerging market sales rose 15 percent in the quarter, compared with just 6 percent U.S. sales growth.

An industrial-led economic recovery will continue but at a slower pace, the company forecast. It kept its 2011 forecast steady, calling for earnings of $3.20 to $3.30 per share, but said sales growth would be at the lower end of its expected range, citing the order slowdown.

Emerson's peers include Europe's ABB ABBN.VX, Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA). In factory automation, competitors include Rockwell Automation (ROK.N), while Eaton (ETN.N) is a rival in the network power business. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski; Editing by John Wallace, Maureen Bavdek and Bernard Orr)