UPDATE 4-Emerson profit meets forecasts, outlook steady

* Q3 EPS 90 cents, in line with expectations
* Q3 sales up 16 pct to $6.29 bln, below Street view
* 2011 forecast unchanged; industrial businesses slowing
* Shares down 4 percent
By Nick Zieminski
NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. conglomerate Emerson
Electric Co (EMR.N) met Wall Street forecasts with a 17 percent
rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, but said its industrial
businesses were slowing and its shares fell 4 percent.
The maker of factory automation systems, power systems for
data centers and wireless networks used in oil and gas
production, kept its full-year profit forecast steady, defying
expectations for a cut. But it said this year's sales would
come in at the lower end of expectations, citing order trends
and ongoing debt problems in the United States and Europe.
Emerson Chief Executive David Farr told analysts U.S. and
European governments were "dysfunctional" because they are
unable to tackle excess debt and spending, and he was sharply
critical of new U.S. regulations on issues like fuel efficiency
standards, which he said was inhibiting investment and jobs
growth.
"Washington is arranging the chairs on the Titanic, the way
I look at it," Farr said on a conference call. "I do not see
the catalyst that would say the economy will be fundamentally
different in the second half than we saw in the first half."
An uncertain economic and policy environment makes it
impossible to forecast 2012 demand, Farr said.
Concerns about slowing growth and its implications for 2012
earnings overshadowed a profit report that met analysts'
expectations.
Emerson earned a net $683 million, or 90 cents per share,
in the third quarter that ended June 30, up from $585 million,
or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 16 percent to $6.29 billion, missing the
forecast of $6.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"Considering the flood of disappointing economic news
during the period, results were respectable," said capital
goods analyst Matt Collins of Edward Jones.
"It's also encouraging that guidance didn't come down for
the full year," he said. "After last week's order update I
think a cut was widely expected."
Last week, St. Louis-based Emerson said order growth was
slowing and warned that U.S. and European economies have
entered a soft patch. [ID:nN1E76Q04X] U.S. manufacturing grew
at its slowest pace in two years in July as new orders
contracted, casting doubt on expectations the faltering
recovery would quickly regain steam. [ID:nN1E770107]
Emerson shares closed down $2 or 4.1 percent at $47.06 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
Most other industrial shares were also down. Another large
global manufacturer, Parker Hannifin Corp (PH.N) disappointed
Wall Street with its quarterly earnings and its initial view of
fiscal 2012, fueling worries of a broader slowdown in global
manufacturing. [ID:nN1E7700J6]
SLOWING ORDER GROWTH
Sales rose in each of Emerson's five divisions. The
industrial automation business posted the biggest rise in sales
and operating profit. Profit was down in the network power
business, partly because of acquisition costs.
Analysts have said that although 2012 profit expectations
are likely to come down, the company is still expected to
benefit long-term from the building up of infrastructure in
countries like Brazil, India and China.
Emerson, which generates about a third of its sales from
emerging markets, said debt problems in the United States and
Europe were hurting business investment. Emerging market sales
rose 15 percent in the quarter, compared with just 6 percent
U.S. sales growth.
An industrial-led economic recovery will continue but at a
slower pace, the company forecast. It kept its 2011 forecast
steady, calling for earnings of $3.20 to $3.30 per share, but
said sales growth would be at the lower end of its expected
range, citing the order slowdown.
Emerson's peers include Europe's ABB ABBN.VX, Siemens
(SIEGn.DE) and Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA). In factory
automation, competitors include Rockwell Automation (ROK.N),
while Eaton (ETN.N) is a rival in the network power business.
