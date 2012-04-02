版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 2日 星期一 20:29 BJT

Emerson buys a Johnson Controls transport business

NEW YORK, April 2 Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co. will expand its climate technologies operations with the purchase of a marine container and boiler business from Johnson Controls Inc, Emerson said on Monday.

Terms were not disclosed.

The Denmark-based unit supplies controls for refrigerated sea containers and systems to monitor large groups of containers on ships or in ports so food and other products don't spoil. A central monitoring server connects some 2,200 ships and more than 650,000 shipping containers.

Johnson controls will retain other businesses within its marine and navy unit.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐