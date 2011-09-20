UPDATE 1-Emerson industrial automation order growth slows

Sept 20 Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) reported its second consecutive sequential deceleration in industrial orders on Tuesday, saying comparisons with year-earlier growth were getting more difficult.

Emerson's industrial automation orders were up 5 percent to 10 percent in the three months through August, down from their pace in the three months through July, which itself marked a deceleration from the prior period.

Total company orders were up 10 percent to 15 percent, the same pace as in the previous two months, helped by currency exchange rates, the company said in a monthly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"Strong backlog should ensure solid revenue growth over the next several quarters," Emerson management said.

The pace of order growth improved in the company's tools and storage segment. Orders were flat to down 5 percent in the climate technologies business and rose more than 20 percent in process management. The network power business, which makes uninterruptible power systems for data centers and other uses, showed a 5 percent to 10 percent increase in orders, according to the filing.

Emerson is among a handful of U.S. industrial companies that report monthly data to give investors a glimpse of business trends beyond quarterly earnings statements. Others include Caterpillar (CAT.N), Kennametal Inc (KMT.N), and Illinois Tool Works (ITW.N). (Reporting by Nick Zieminski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)