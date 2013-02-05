版本:
Emerson Electric profit up 22 percent

Feb 5 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Emerson Electric Co reported a 22.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by shipments of equipment that had been delayed by heavy flooding in Thailand in fall 2011.

The company, whose products include industrial controls, uninterruptible power supplies and home-storage equipment, said net income attributable to common shareholders came to $454 million or 62 cents per share, in the first quarter ended on Dec. 31, compared with $371 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.
