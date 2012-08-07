版本:
Emerson Electric posts higher profit

Aug 7 Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, lifted by better margins in a business that serves the oil and gas industry.

Net earnings rose 11 percent to $770 million, or $1.04 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30 from $683 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

