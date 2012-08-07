Emerson Electric posts higher profit

BRIEF-Tenaris Q4 EPS $0.03
* Tenaris S.A. qtrly net sale $1,046 million, down 24 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
Aug 7 Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, lifted by better margins in a business that serves the oil and gas industry.
Net earnings rose 11 percent to $770 million, or $1.04 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30 from $683 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.
* Tenaris S.A. qtrly net sale $1,046 million, down 24 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* LTC reports 2016 fourth quarter results and announces new investments
* POPEYES LOUISIANA KITCHEN, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2016 EARNINGS RESULTS