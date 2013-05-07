Emerson Electric cuts full-year outlook as orders slip

May 7 Emerson Electric Co reported
marginally higher quarterly earnings and cut its outlook for the
remainder for the year, saying orders were trending lower.
The provider of industrial automation systems and
uninterruptible power supplies said it now expects earnings of
$3.48 to $3.58 per share for the year with revenue growth of 1.5
to 2.5 percent.
Emerson had earlier forecast earnings of $3.53 to $3.63 per
share and sales growth of 2 to 5 percent.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose 3 percent in
the second quarter to $561 million, or 77 cents per share, from
$545 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.