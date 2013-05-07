UPDATE 2-Emerson Electric cuts forecast as orders slip

* Second-quarter earnings $0.77/share vs est $0.78
* Revenue rises 1 percent to $5.96 billion
* Cuts full-year EPS by 5 cents to $3.48 and $3.58
By Mridhula Raghavan
May 7 Emerson Electric Co reported
second-quarter results that fell short of analysts' expectations
and cut its outlook for the year due to weak demand for its
industrial products.
The provider of automation systems and uninterruptible power
supplies cut its earnings forecast for the year by 5 cents to
$3.48 to $3.58 per share.
"After a weaker-than-expected February and March, orders in
April continued to trend downward, reflecting further
deterioration in business confidence," Emerson said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The company now expects revenue to rise by 1.5 to 2.5
percent this year, instead of the 2 to 5 percent it had forecast
earlier.
"We do not see a catalyst to economic growth over the next
six to nine months," it said.
Last month, Emerson's peer Rockwell Automation cut
its sales forecast for the year and said it expected global
demand to remain sluggish.
"Most of (the industrials) are revising their organic growth
outlook downward because the second-half recovery for 2013
probably isn't going to materialize as people were hoping for,"
Longbow Research analyst Mark Douglass said.
Customers are less willing to lay out dollars for capital
improvement when there is a lot of macro uncertainty, he added.
The U.S. economy regained speed in the first quarter, but
not as much as expected, heightening fears it could struggle to
cope with deep government spending cuts and higher taxes.
Emerson's shares, which have gained about 7 percent in 2013,
were down 3 percent at $56.19 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Tuesday.
SECOND-QUARTER MISS
Net income attributable to shareholders rose 3 percent in
the second quarter to $561 million, or 77 cents per share, but
missed the average analyst estimate by 1 cent per share.
Emerson earned $545 million, or 74 cents per share, in the
second quarter last year.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $5.96 million, below the average
Wall Street estimate of $6.03 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Three of the company's five divisions showed lower revenue,
but sales in Emerson's process management business, which serves
the energy industry, rose 8 percent.
The improving U.S. residential construction market helped to
boost revenue in Emerson's air conditioning business.
Emerson said it expected its board to approve a new program
to repurchase 70 million of its shares over the next several
years.