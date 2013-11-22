BRIEF-Emerson announces close on sale of Embedded Computing & Power Majority Interest to Platinum Equity

UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Nov 22 Emerson Electric Co : * Announces close on sale of Embedded Computing & Power Majority Interest to
Platinum Equity * Deal to result in about $175 million less sales,about $25 million less pretax
earnings in Q1 and FY 2014 than previously expected * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Verizon Communications Inc is considering making a buyout offer for Straight Path Communications Inc which would top AT&T Inc's $1.25 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said.