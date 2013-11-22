版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 23日 星期六 02:47 BJT

BRIEF-Emerson announces close on sale of Embedded Computing & Power Majority Interest to Platinum Equity

Nov 22 Emerson Electric Co : * Announces close on sale of Embedded Computing & Power Majority Interest to

Platinum Equity * Deal to result in about $175 million less sales,about $25 million less pretax

earnings in Q1 and FY 2014 than previously expected * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
