UPDATE 1-Penta bids $130 mln for 40 pct of Polish retailer

By Maciej Onoszko and Pawel Bernat

WARSAW, March 13 Czech fund Penta Investments offered on Tuesday to buy 40 percent of Polish retailer EM&F for 410 million zlotys ($130.9 million) as part of a plan agreed with the retailer's main shareholder Eastbridge to co-run the group.

If successful, Penta would gain joint control of EM&F, or Empik Media & Fashion, which runs 751 stores in central and eastern Europe and recently opened Poland's first GAP outlet.

Penta offered 9.85 zlotys for each EM&F share, a 5-percent premium to Monday's closing price and 11 percent more than its average price over the last three and six months.

By 1000 GMT, EM&F shares were up 4.8 percent at 9.80 zlotys. The stock has gained 17 percent so far this year after shedding 61 percent in 2011.

Penta also agreed to later buy up to 13 percent of EM&F from Luxembourg-registered Eastbridge, which currently has a 60 percent holding.

Sources close to the matter told Reuters that Eastbridge had held talks with two other funds - Advent International and Warburg Pincus - about a possible deal involving EM&F.

"Penta offered the highest price and at the same time is able, along with Eastbridge, to guarantee appropriate financing for EM&F," Eastbridge Chief Executive Maciej Dyjas said in a statement.

EM&F, whose holdings include Poland's leading chain of toy stores Smyk and book and newspaper retailer Empik, has been hit by weaker sales in clothes and cosmetics.

It also faces a challenge on its home turf from toy retailer Toys R Us, which opened its first Polish stores last year, and an expected entry from Internet giant Amazon.com .

"The group is not in the best condition," said Wlodzimierz Giller, analyst at PKO BP. "The fashion arm needs to be revitalised and the management of franchised brands brings in losses."

Penta's tender will run from April 2 to May 8 and is managed by UniCredit CAIB.

The two top owners would move to delist EM&F following the tender, they said.

Pension fund Aviva OFE, which holds a 9.1 percent stake, declined to say whether it would tender its shares.