UPDATE 1-Blavatnik, BMG/KKR in lead for EMI assets

* Deal to sell off EMI days away, sources say
* Sony/ATV still vying for publishing assets
* Universal Music drops out of auction
By Yinka Adegoke and Nadia Damouni
NEW YORK, Oct 27 Len Blavatnik's Warner Music
Group and KKR-backed BMG Music, look set to win the auction for
the recording and music publishing assets of EMI Group from
Citigroup Inc and a deal could be reached by the weekend,
according to people familiar with the talks.
The bid by various owners to combine Warner Music and EMI
has been on and off again for over 15 years. Blavatnik appeared
close to clenching a $1.5 billion deal for EMI's labels which
include Capitol and Virgin on Thursday, two people said.
Vivendi's Universal Music Group, the world largest music
company, dropped out of the running for EMI's record label
assets, a source said on Thursday.
An EMI spokesman declined to comment. All bidding parties
declined to comment.
EMI's record labels, home to marquee names including the
Beatles and Coldplay, have always been the glamorous end of the
business. But the more interesting battle is for the song
publishing catalog as Citi readies to break the company up to
get the best price.
The bank seized control of EMI in February after its
previous private equity owner, Terra Firma, defaulted on a
loan.
Bids for the song catalogs of EMI Music have come in closer
to Citi's expectations but the early offers for its record
labels had been underwhelming.
EMI Publishing's catalog has over 1.3 million songs from
iconic tunes like "New York, New York" to current hits like
Adele's 'Rolling In The Deep".
The publisher attracted bids over $2 billion from BMG Music
Rights, a joint venture between private equity firm KKR (KKR.N)
and German media giant Bertelsmann and Sony/ATV Music
Publishing, a partnership between Sony Corp (6758.T) and the
estate of pop singer Michael Jackson.
Sony/ATV, with debt financing from UBS and equity from Abu
Dhabi firm Mubdala and private equity firm Blackstone Group, is
believed to have put in the highest bid for the publisher,
according to two people close to the transaction. But these
people said BMG's bid was competitive, and was advantaged
because of a simpler financing structure through KKR.
Sony/ATV's bid has been hampered by bureacracy in dealing
with the Sony board, allowing BMG to act more nimbly, the
sources said.
(Reporting by Yinka Adegoke and Nadia Damouni in New York;
Leila Abboud in Paris; Editing by Derek Caney)