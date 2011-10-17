Citi may abandon EMI sale if unable to get higher offers - FT

LONDON Oct 17 Citigroup may abandon its
attempt to sell EMI if the U.S. bank cannot squeeze higher
offers from bidders, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
The newspaper cited three people close to the auction for
the British music company as saying the second-round bids had
come in at the low end of an expected $3 billion to $4 billion
range, and that tight credit markets made higher offers hard to
finance.
Offers for the recorded-music side of EMI have come in
between $1 billion and $1.3 billion, while its publishing arm
has drawn bids between $1.7 billion and $2.5 billion, according
to the article.
The bidding process remains fluid, however, with Citigroup
expected to decide within two weeks whether to sell EMI in one
piece, break the company in two, or put the sale on hold, the FT
reported, citing sources familiar with the auction.
The British music company is reviewing competing offers for
EMI Publishing from BMG Music, a joint venture between
Bertelsmann and private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts
, and Sony/ATV - a joint venture between Sony Corp
and the estate of Michael Jackson.
Vivendi SA's Universal Music Group and Len
Blavatnik's Warner Music Group are vying for the recorded-music
side of EMI.
EMI was not immediately available for comment. All bidders
have declined to comment throughout the sale process.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)