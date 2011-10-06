UPDATE 1-Sony secures Abu Dhabi funds for EMI bid -FT

* Mubadala funds may help Sony compete with Universal,
Warner
* Tight credit gives advantage to strategic bidders
(Adds background, share price)
TOKYO Oct 6 Sony Corp has secured
financing from Abu Dhabi's investment fund for its bid for
British music company EMI, the Financial Times reported, citing
people close to the auction.
Sony now has backing from Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi fund, and
investment bank Raine, to better compete with other bidders that
include Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, the paper
said.
Sony declined to comment.
Citigroup is seeking $3 billion to $3.5 billion for
EMI, home to artists such as the Beatles and Coldplay, but it
may have to split the company in two, sources have told Reuters.
The second round of bids were due on Wednesday, and the
tightening credit market is handing the advantage to strategic
buyers like Warner Music, Universal Music and Sony/ATV, over
private equity firms.
Sony/ATV, a joint venture between Sony and the estate of
Michael Jackson, is bidding against BMG Music Rights for EMI
Publishing, which holds the rights to more than 1.3 million
songs. BMG is the joint venture between Germany's Bertelsmann
and private equity group KKR.
Vivendi's Universal Music Group and Ron Perelman's
MacAndrew & Forbes are interested in EMI's recorded music
business, which includes record labels Capitol and Virgin,
sources said.
Shares of Sony were up 4.3 percent, against a 3.1 percent
rise in Tokyo's electrical machinery subindex .
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)