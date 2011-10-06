UPDATE 2-Sony secures Abu Dhabi funds for EMI bid-FT

* Mubadala funds may help Sony compete with Universal,
Warner
* Tight credit gives advantage to strategic bidders
* Buy-out could help Sony boost content synergy with
hardware
* Bigger market share would provide bargaining power
(Adds details, background)
By Isabel Reynolds
TOKYO, Oct 6 Sony Corp has secured
financing from an Abu Dhabi investment fund to back its bid for
British music company EMI, a media report said, an acquisition
that would beef up its content catalogue as it struggles to
compete with Apple .
Sony now has backing from Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi fund, and
investment bank Raine, to better compete with other bidders that
include Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, according
to the Financial Times.
Citigroup is seeking $3 billion to $3.5 billion for
EMI, home to artists such as the Beatles and Coldplay, but it
may have to split the company in two, sources have told Reuters.
Sony declined to comment. Chief executive Howard Stringer
has long sought to leverage synergies between the company's
hardware and content including music, television and movies.
Mubadala declined to comment.
"They are not managing to make much of an impact in
hardware, so it is probably a good thing for them to beef up
their holdings of content," said Kazutaka Oshima, president of
Rakuten Investment Management in Tokyo. "In that sense, I think
it's positive."
Shares of Sony were up 4.4 percent, against a 2.8 percent
rise in Tokyo's electrical machinery subindex .
Sony has launched its own online music and movie services to
compete with Apple's iTunes. Analysts say boosting Sony's share
of the music market would also give it more bargaining power
with its California rival, because Sony also supplies content to
Apple.
If Sony bought out the whole of EMI, it could be the
company's biggest acquisition since its disastrous buyout of
Columbia pictures in 1989. Sony lost out in this year's auction
for Warner Music.
The second round of bids for EMI were due on Wednesday, and
the tightening credit market is handing the advantage to
strategic buyers like Warner Music, Universal Music and
Sony/ATV, over private equity firms.
Sony/ATV, a joint venture between Sony and the estate of
Michael Jackson, is bidding against BMG Music Rights for EMI
Publishing, which holds the rights to more than 1.3 million
songs. BMG is the joint venture between Germany's Bertelsmann
and private equity group KKR.
But Sony's music division may also bid for the record label
business, the Financial Times said.
Sony Music Entertainment had about 28 percent of the
U.S. album market in 2010, according to Nielsen Soundscan,
putting it in second place behind Vivendi's Universal
Music Group, while EMI had 10 percent.
Sony's music division accounted for about 6.5 percent
of its sales and 20 percent of its operating profit in the year
to March 2011.
Universal and Ron Perelman's MacAndrew & Forbes are
interested in EMI's recorded music business, which includes
record labels Capitol and Virgin, sources said.
